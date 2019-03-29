Hand-spun over a mid-century wooden chuck in the heart of England, the Original BTC lighting Stanley Pendant is a statement of authentic British craftsmanship. The transformation from a solid sheet of copper or brass relies on the high skill level of the metal workshops in Birmingham, resulting in the purest shape and material brilliance. The highly polished shades are then hammered by hand, giving the warm reflected light a nice rippling effect.



Photo Courtesy of Lumens