You're going to need a lot of coffee to get back on an even keel for today's hike. Luckily, the Stanley Adventure 6-Cup Percolator lets you fire up six cups of joe at a time so you and your camping buddies have enough to clear the fog. The 18/8 stainless steel won't rust and is naturally BPA-free, and the silicone grip is removable in case you need to heat up the water over an open flame.

Photo Courtesy of Amazon