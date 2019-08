The Stanley Powerlock 25-Foot by 1-Inch Measuring Tape is a classic, and for good reason. Standard features include a lockable blade for precise measurements and minimal slippage, a belt hook for easy access, a 1-inch wide blade for easy reading, and 16-inch and 19.2-inch stud center markings. Plus, Stanley has added a heat-treated spring to increase the tape’s lifespan.



