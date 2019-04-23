The award-winning HMM Scissors are sleek and minimalist, bringing a touch of refined style to your work space. Their 2-in-1 design allow the user to simply flip the scissors in order to transform them into a convenient box cutter. A blend of Japanese steel and expert Taiwanese craftsmanship, the HMM Scissors provide efficiency and accuracy with every cut. The wide blades and weighted feel improve control and performance further. A base that incorporates a custom-made magnet allows the user to keep the scissors on display and transform them into a decorative object thanks to their elegant lines. These scissors are crafted from stainless steel and boast a black Teflon coating, while the base is made of milled aluminum.