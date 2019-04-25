The wooden fan with contemporary style. The Stadler Form Otto Fan is an industrial fan made of high grade steel paired with the rich tone and texture of Bamboo or African Saeple wood. Otto creates a breeze or a gale over three possible fan speed settings, while height-adjustable feet help control the angle of air circulation.100% engineered and designed in Switzerland.

Stadler Form has been transforming the "ugly ducklings" of functional household products into fashionable swans of style since 1998. Balancing purpose with distinctive form, each Stadler Form fan and heater lives up to owner Martin Stadler's philosophy to create designer products that make life colorful and more enjoyable.

Photo Courtesy of Huckberry