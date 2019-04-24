Muuto’s Stacked 2.0 is an innovative storage solution consisting of simple but brilliant shelving modules that can be piled up on the floor, placed on a podium or mounted on the wall. The modules come in different sizes and colours that can be combined in countless ways. Use them as shelves, room dividers, kitchen furniture or side tables – the choice is yours! Julien De Smedt Architects aimed at creating a shelving system that is both specific and generic at the same time: the shelving units were dimensioned based on the most generic measurements of things to store, but the final result is completely up to you. It can be a stack of boxes in different sizes and colours, a simple and well-coordinated grid, or a combination of both.

Stacked 2.0 is an upgraded version of Muuto's popular Stacked collection, and it is manufactured in Europe. In the Stacked 2.0 units, the ash veneer has been replaced by oak and the grey colour comes in a warmer tone than before. Other colours may differ slightly from the previous collection. Muuto doesn’t recommend mixing together new and old Stacked units.

