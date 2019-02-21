The Stacking Planter discretely integrates both a planter and saucer into one form.

Lift out the bottom ring to reveal a hidden saucer. The circular stoneware form takes its inspiration from high voltage ceramic insulators found on power lines.

Dimensions: Short: 8" in diameter x 4" H and holds 64 ounces; Tall: 8" in diameter x 8" H and holds 128 ounces.



Each planter has drainage holes at the bottom and an accompanying saucer that adds another ring.

Photo Courtesy of Areaware