This non-vented 110V washer/dryer includes a stainless steel drum with a full 2 cu.ft. capacity, enabling the unit to wash select loads of up to 15.4 lbs and dry up to 7.7 lbs. The front-loading design features a large, easy-to-open glass door and pull-out dispenser for detergent, pre-wash, and fabric softener. A combination digital and dial control panel with a large LCD readout makes it easy and intuitive to operate this unit.



Photo courtesy of Amazon