Creekside Farms Spring Branch Wreath

Once the holiday greenery is packed away and spring starts to make itself known, it’s time for some lighter, brighter door decoration! Creekside Farms’ Branch Wreath is a riot of twigs, moss, statice, and artemesia, for a frolicking Spring-time look. 

Made in: Monterey County, California 

Made of: Dried twig base with myrtle branches, moss, statice, and artemesia 

Size: 18" in diameter x 5" thick 

Sourced from: Creekside Farms 

Photography by James Ransom, Courtesy of Food52

