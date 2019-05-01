Once the holiday greenery is packed away and spring starts to make itself known, it’s time for some lighter, brighter door decoration! Creekside Farms’ Branch Wreath is a riot of twigs, moss, statice, and artemesia, for a frolicking Spring-time look.



Made in: Monterey County, California

Made of: Dried twig base with myrtle branches, moss, statice, and artemesia

Size: 18" in diameter x 5" thick

Sourced from: Creekside Farms

Photography by James Ransom, Courtesy of Food52