Finely finished artisanal details distinctively reframe a universal form in the Hennepin Made Sphere Pendant. The glass is handblown in the company's Minneapolis studio and the aluminum spinnings it uses to produce its elegant shade mounting also happens to be sourced locally. It's very much akin to the farm-to-fork dining model, just applied to light. Sphere is part of Hennepin's Parallel Series, a collection of artisanal glass and metal pendants that stylistically share gentle color tones and subtle contours, marking the harmonious collection ideal for multiple groupings. Available exclusively at Lumens.

Photo Courtesy of Archello