Elevenplus Sound1 Speakers

The Sound1 Speakers by 11+, created by Korean design house cloudandco, combine minimalist styling with the freedom of wireless listening. The speakers deliver clear, cr11+ Sound1 Speaker pairs with Bluetooth enabled portable devices and computers to provide beautifully clear, crisp stereo sound (2X3W). Magnets are embedded in the speakers, which enable the two speakers to be joined into a single piece, allowing them to be conveniently relocated or stored neatly in the included pouch. When not in use, the cables are inconspicuously stored within an empty space at the bottom of the speakers. The bottom edge of each speaker is cut at an angle, which allows the speakers to tilt and project sound at an ideal trajectory. With its minimalist design and ambient LED lighting, the Sound1 Speaker delivers both a visually pleasing and enjoyable auditory experience.

Photo courtesy of Leibal