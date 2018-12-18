Brew-happy.

Within these double-layered walls lies the perfect glass for pouring your next brew. The laboratory-quality borosilicate glass is lightweight, sturdy, and microwave- and dishwasher-safe, making them ideal for everything from parties to outdoor lounging. They keep your cold drinks cold and your hot drinks (hot toddy, anyone?) hot. Did we mention they just look darn stunning hanging out on your table?

Made in: China

Made of: Borosilicate glass

Size: Each glass is 3" in diameter x 7.8" H, holds 14 ounces. Set of 4 glasses.

Sourced from: Zwilling J.A. Henckels

