A beautiful, timeless and practical tea pot created by one of Japan's most renowned industrial designers: Sori Yanagi. The kettle is Yanagi's best-selling design in his homeland with more than half a million kettles sold yearly in Japan alone. It was also the recipient of Japan's Good Design Award in 1998 for exceptional design and functionality. Compatible with all cook surfaces including induction ranges. – Archer Hard Goods



Stainless Steel. Made in Japan.

Photo courtesy of Archer Hard Goods

