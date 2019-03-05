Stylish handmade tropical hardwood dining chair built from sustainably harvested Royal Mahogany. Each Somoto dining chair is handcrafted by skilled artisans. Rich grain characteristics enhance the beautiful joinery in this piece to deliver an elegant take on a simple farm chair.



We plant 100 trees for every piece sold and have planted over 600,000 trees to date in order to protect the Nicaraguan hardwood forests that make our furniture so uniquely beautiful. Masaya & Co. was founded upon principles of social and environmental sustainability.

Dimensions: H36" W20" D22"