Traditional Zapotec techniques reinterpreted in a bold, contemporary design.



The minimal black, white, and grey palette makes the perfect base for building out your room. And bonus - the black base and low pile, flat weave hide everyday wear-and-tear, so feel free to let the kids and dogs go to town.

This rug is handwoven with sheep’s wool and naturally dyed using native plant extracts. From start to finish, it takes almost three weeks to complete, all made by a fair trade cooperative of 14 Zapotec women who live and work in Oaxaca.

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry