Meticulously handwoven with over 500 strips of locally-sourced palmyra leaves, these baskets feature an intricate hexagon pattern. Designed in two roomy sizes, this duo is perfect for storing blankets, books, towels, toys – pretty much anything and everything.



Each basket is handcrafted by master weavers on the island of Flores who have passed down this weaving tradition for generations. All made in fair trade environment, it takes four days from start-to-finish.

Photo Courtesy of The Citizenry