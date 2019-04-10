The Pablo Designs Solis LED Drum Pendant is made from laser-cut bands of polyester fabric, giving the illusion of substantiality when in fact the design is quite airy and lightweight. The fabric bands are weighted down by an aluminum structure to create the shape, and the top metal ring holds the diffuser in place. Once lit, the open shade creates a broad radius of diffused light with the additional effect of striped shadows against walls and surfaces.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens