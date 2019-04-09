A great way to connect with a need for order! These boxes are great to organize and declutter a countertop or desk by putting favorite tools in their proper place. These clever boxes look great in multiples. A perforated metal bottom keeps moisture from collecting.



• All Alabama Sawyer products are made from urban timber. This means the wood comes from inside the boundaries of a city.

• Each tree reflects the provenance of where it grew and lived and from where it was eventually removed.

• Unique grain patterns, bits of sapwood, small pin knots are all part of the character and on-of-a-kind nature of these products.

Photo Courtesy of Kaufmann Mercantile