Valley of Gold Solid Cologne is the scent of a wild garden in blossom amidst woods; a place where Valley rose, lavender, geranium, myrtle and broom flower grow freely alongside rosemary, honeybush and surrounding trees. This arrangement creates a balanced floral earthy smell which combines 11 natural ingredients and is embalmed with Jojoba Oil and Beeswax.

Photo Courtesy of Kaufmann Mercantile