Hand-painted in a simple, yet statement-making design, this mud cloth pillow is effortlessly cool – not to mention versatile. With its neutral palette and subtle pattern, it goes with, well, pretty much everything.

Crafted from hand-spun, organic cotton, each pillow takes over a day to complete. All made start-to-finish by a fair-trade workshop in Segou. Bonus: this beauty is double-sided.

**This pillow comes ready to style. Premium cotton insert included.**

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry