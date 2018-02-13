The Citizenry Soleil Mud Cloth Pillow
$135
Hand-painted in a simple, yet statement-making design, this mud cloth pillow is effortlessly cool – not to mention versatile. With its neutral palette and subtle pattern, it goes with, well, pretty much everything.
Crafted from hand-spun, organic cotton, each pillow takes over a day to complete. All made start-to-finish by a fair-trade workshop in Segou. Bonus: this beauty is double-sided.
**This pillow comes ready to style. Premium cotton insert included.**
Photo courtesy of The Citizenry