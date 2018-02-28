Brown Jordan Sol y Luna Square Dining Table
Sol y Luna (1954) is an adaptation of Dan Johnson's Gazelle Collection, which was originally offered in wood or bronze. However, due to the high cost of production and the intense hand labor involved, fewer than 150 pieces from the Gazelle line were ever produced. Now made in durable cast aluminum by outdoor manufacturer Brown Jordan, the design maintains Johnson's comfortable organic form.
Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach