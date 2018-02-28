Sol y Luna (1954) is an adaptation of Dan Johnson's Gazelle Collection, which was originally offered in wood or bronze, both with woven caning for the seat and back. However, due to the high cost of production and the intense hand labor involved, fewer than 150 pieces from the Gazelle line were ever produced. Now made in durable cast aluminum by outdoor manufacturer Brown Jordan, the design maintains Johnson's comfortable organic form. These pieces are shaped with the body in mind. The Chair back wraps around you, and the seats are comfortably sloped for support in a relaxed position.



Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach