VG&P collaborates with leading architects, interior designers, and furniture dealers around the world. The Very Good & Proper by-line is ‘Measure twice, cut once’ – sage advice that captures the commitment to quality, sense of playfulness and attention to detail expressed in the products. This step stool gives access to the higher reaches of your home. Children can sit at adult height, and unexpected guests always have a seat. Next to a bed it becomes a bookcase and when not needed it folds neatly away.

Photo Courtesy of Leibal