Turn bathtime into spa time.

To us, a quality towel makes all the difference between a fine shower and a great one—which is why you’ll find us forevermore swaddled in these luxuriously lamb-soft towels from Japan. A snuggly blend of long-looped terry cotton and linen renders them super absorbent and quick-drying, and between the bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths, we’re stockpiling these in every bathroom in the house.

Made in: Japan

Made of: 85% Cotton / 15% Linen long-looped terrycloth.

Size: Washcloth: 13" L x 14.5" W, Hand Towel: 31.5" L x 13" W, Bath Towel: 27.5" L x 51" W.

Sourced from: Morihata International

Photography by Bobbi Lin.