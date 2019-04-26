The name of this FLOS classic says it all. Inspired by Charles M. Schulz’s beloved "Peanuts" comic strip, Italian brothers Achille Castiglioni and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni designed the Snoopy Table Lamp in 1967. Along with their third brother, the Castiglioni trio made history in the world of Italian architecture and design and spent time developing their work at a practice they started in Milan. With a light-hearted yet sleek shape—and a silhouette that bursts with character—it was reintroduced with updated technology in 2003. A thick glass disk and enameled reflector provides direct light while balancing on a white marble base. Additionally, it has an integrated dimmer and switch for ease of use.