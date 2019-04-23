The opposite of bland, the Smokestack Fireplace and Grill is made with design lovers in mind. Bold and eye-catching, it draws attention with its factory chimney silhouette and rusty brown color. It’s the perfect choice for those who love creative designs and the industrial-style aesthetic. Designed by the Frederik Roijé studio, the fireplace references classic smokestacks. The corten steel material will corrode to develop a natural protective surface, enhancing the character of the fireplace at the same time. Compact and convenient, the stainless steel Smokestack Grill fits inside the opening perfectly, transforming the wood-burning stove into the coolest barbecue money can buy.

Photo Courtesy of Gessato