The Smithfield series has been designed by Jasper Morrison for Flos in 2009. The series includes different pendant and ceiling lamps. All the lamps of the Smithfield series have a Morrison typical shape – reduced to become minimalistic, timeless with clear contours.

The Smithfield pendant lamp is a suspension lamp with direct light and it is therewith suitable to illuminate a dining table. It is available in three different editions: one for halogen illuminant and one dimmable as well as a non-dimmable edition for fluorescent illuminants.