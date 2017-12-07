This fry pan sports the single smoothest cooking surface we’ve ever seen on a piece of modern cast iron cookware, thanks to a special polishing process that makes it just the ticket for no-stick fried eggs, seared fish, and skillet cornbread. (The super smooth surface makes it a dream to clean, too.) It’s hefty enough to get a serious sear on even the most formidable rib-eye without losing heat, but light enough that you can wield it with ease via the ergonomic handle. A Smithey works on all cooktops, induction, electric, and gas, and is totally oven safe. Holes on either end of the pan let you hang it up when you’re done—because a pan this beautiful deserves to be on display at all times.

Photography by Mark Weinberg/Food52.