Small Homes, Grand Living: Interior Design for Compact Spaces

As most city dwellers already know, space is always at a premium. But sometimes less can be more, and the lack of space and resources can be an inspiration—challenging designers, architects, and innovative inhabitants to seek creative new ways of designing a home to be comfortable, functional, and aesthetically pleasing.Gestalten's new release Small Homes, Grand Living explores an assortment of projects and homes, while paying homage to the innovation that's happening within modest urban living areas. It reveals creative uses of space in expanding urban areas across the globe.



Photo courtesy of Gestalten

Publisher: Gestalten