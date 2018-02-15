Beginning in the 1920s, Native American men raised and riveted steel at dizzying heights above New York City. This pattern was inspired by six generations of Mohawk and other Iroquois "skywalkers" who helped create iconic Art Deco skyscrapers like the Chrysler Building and the Empire State Building, along with new structures like the Freedom Tower at One World Trade Center today. Many of the workers are from the Kahnawake Reserve near Montreal, where in 1886 the Mohawk tradition of ironworking began. Hired as laborers to build a bridge over the St. Lawrence River, the Mohawk quickly earned a reputation as top-notch workers on high steel.



• Unnapped• Ultrasuede® trim; twin is felt-bound• Pure virgin wool/cotton• Fabric woven in our American mills• Dry clean• Made in USA

Photo courtesy of Pendleton