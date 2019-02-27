Studio Italia Design Sky Fall LED Pendant
$1,155
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
The Studio Italia Design Sky Fall LED Pendant is a sumptuous display of hand-blown Murano glass with direct and indirect light. The teardrop shape is filled with warm LED light, only to be filtered at the bottom through a thicker lens of rounded glass, creating an interesting play of magnified light. The glass is either left clear or given a metallic finish, adding a unique reflective quality to the fixture.
Photo Courtesy of Nostraforma