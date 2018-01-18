Skultuna Flowerpot

Use Flowerpot to make your plants and floral arrangements shine. Each will tarnish and develop a beautiful patina over time. Available in three sizes. Made in India.

To create her Flowerpot (2012), Stockholm-based designer Monica Förster teamed up with Skultuna, a Swedish company that has been producing brass objects for more than 400 years. Established by King Karl IX in 1607, this brass foundry was seen as a way to help increase Sweden’s national export business. Today, the company still produces classic brassworks that can be found the world over.