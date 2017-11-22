Combining a gorgeous, minimalist design with fine German craftsmanship, The Skid Chef's Knife is made almost completely out of wood, with alloyed carbon steel for the blade.A must have for any modern kitchen, Skid's wood grain makes each knife a unique piece of practical art you'll want to show your friends.Features an ergonomic wooden handle adapted to the shape of the hand - please let us know if you'd like a left-handed model.Skid has been exhaustively tested for superior performance. Available in various fine woods. Hand made in Germany.

