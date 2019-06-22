Classy and chic, the HÄRINGE Sun Lounger brings together aesthetics and convenience into one modern day bed. While constructed with slatted teak wood and a stainless steel frame, the adjustable modern lounger offers durability with a minimal maintenance requirement due to its materials' overall hardiness. Needless to say that its tufted cushion is just as hardy as the lounger as the sunbrella cushion is easy to clean and can withstand varying weather conditions as well. Great for any arrangement where rest and relaxation are a requirement, the HÄRINGE Sun Lounger welcomes lazing about and time in the sun. Pair with the Haringe Collection for an unparalleled dining arrangement.