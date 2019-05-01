Skargaarden Djuro Lounge Chair

Skargaarden proudly reports that they "make furniture for those precious moments; for the short Swedish summers." With such a purist stance, the Scandinavian brand has dedicated itself to making furniture that can withstand all the forces that nature throws at it.

So is the case with the Djuro Lounge Chair, a solid seating piece that’s designed by Matilda Lindblom. Built out of teak, you can choose an available seat and back made of a Batyline textile from Ferrari. When it’s left outside, it can be oiled once a year in order to retain the original teak color, or left alone to develop a gray patina over time. The collection also includes an armchair, footstool, and a number of table varieties.

Photo Courtesy of Skargaarden