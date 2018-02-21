The best kitchen ideas start with great design. Kraus commercial style faucets feature a unique industrial aesthetic that creates a dramatic look with contemporary appeal. Each best selling faucet is constructed with certified lead-free brass and top-quality components, including a high performance / low flow Neoperl aerator and a precision Kerox ceramic cartridge for reliable drip-free use. With a choice of flawless commercial grade stainless steel or chrome finish, this faucet matches many popular fixtures and appliances, resulting in a beautifully coordinated look for your kitchen. For flexible functionality, this ultra modern faucet has a pull-down spray head and side pot filler. Single-hole mounting allows the faucet to integrate seamlessly with your sink.



Photo courtesy of Amazon