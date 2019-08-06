A colorful take on whole foods cooking--everyday dishes that are seasonal, clean, and nourishing, from the author of The Vibrant Table.

With everyday recipes inspired by the seasons and practical preparations, Anya Kassoff leads the way to colorful, internationally-flavored foods that delight the palate and the eyes. This book offers a modern way to eat—breaking the boundaries between sweet and savory with intuitively nourishing foods. Start your day with Creamy Steel Cut Oats with Rainbow Chard and Pine Nuts, throw together a rainbow-colored salad for lunch or make black rice sushi for a quick snack, and later, feed your sweet tooth and your body with Sweet Potato Chocolate Brownies. This is fresh, fun, delightful whole food.

Publisher: Roost Books

Photo courtesy of Simply Vibrant