Under the wrong lighting, makeup colors can fool you, and most vanity mirror lights don't contain the full color spectrum so it's impossible to see subtle variations in your makeup color. At 600 lux and with a color rendering index (CRI) of 90, our automatic sensor mirror has a tru-lux light system that simulates natural sunlight so you can see full color variation and always know when your makeup is color-correct and flawless. Looking good in this light means you will look flawless in any setting.