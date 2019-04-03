Made in Vermont by Simon Pearce. The clean lines and simple shape of the Woodbury Pitcher from Simon Pearce results in a piece that is durable and timeless. Stately and visually intriguing, this pitcher is unique in that the handle is not affixed to a flat surface, but rather to the corner of the pitcher. The Woodbury Pitcher is hand-blown from 100% lead-free glass and is part of Simon Pearce's popular Woodbury Collection.

Photo Courtesy of YLiving