Simon Hasan works in the territory between ancient crafts processes and industrial design. His work is imbued with a richness and texture borne from the combined use of techniques and materials from these two contradictory worlds.

Laboratory-grade borosilicate glass is resistant to thermal shock and tempered for greater strength. It is precision-made by hand and combined with moulded and wrapped leather sections to provide warmth and contrast. The leather details are further embellished with turned brass fittings. Slight variations in tone and shape evidence the hand-crafted nature of this item.

Photo courtesy of Another Country