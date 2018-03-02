Master the art of color with this single pillow. Hand-loomed in an ombre stripe design, this minimal pattern lets all 28 of the bright hues take center stage.



This piece makes the perfect accent for a bed or couch. We opt for styling in sets of two – as a duo, these pillows pack quite the design punch.

Handcrafted in a workshop right outside of Lima, Peru, each one takes about a day to complete, all made start-to-finish in a fair trade environment.

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry