This American-made, hard linen sketch book is Smyth Sewn and beautifully formulated with a 100lb weight paper. Manufactured in the United States from all US-sourced materials including acid-free paper from sustainably managed American forests. Includes elastic closure and an expandable inner pocket.

NOTE TO ARTISTS:

Our sketch books are designed to work wonderfully with charcoal, graphite, Conte crayon, wax crayons, pastels, colored pencil and any other dry or semi-dry mediums. Some calligraphy nibs may be used as well for dry point techniques and possibly broad stroke watercolor or markers. Please note, media using brushes saturated with water acrylics or oils may compromise the surface of the sheet and cause waviness. 100% Sourced and Manufactured in America.

Photo courtesy of Shinola