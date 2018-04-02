Rebecca Atwood Shibori Pillow in Pearl Gray
This fabric was created using a modified version of a traditional Japanese shibori technique. The fabric is folded into a long rectangle before dyeing, which creates this painterly striped pattern. The reverse features an appliquéd stripe. Each piece is unique and variations in color are intentional and unavoidable. We love the small imperfections that happen when a product is handmade.
Photo courtesy of Rebecca Atwood