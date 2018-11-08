We searched long and hard for the softest sheepskin in the world. So without further ado…

This all natural, ethically sourced Merino sheepskin comes from the Patagonia mountains and goes through a complex two-month tanning process to give the hide an incredibly silky, soft feel. Each one is crafted in a small Argentinian tannery and has been hand-selected to be the perfect size for adding a bit of warmth to our iconic Palermo Butterfly Chairs.

From start-to-finish, this sheepskin throw is made in a fair-trade environment. Each one is crafted from ethically-sourced sheepskin, which are all by-products of the local meat industry.