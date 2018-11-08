The Citizenry Sheepskin Throw - Small White
$95
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
We searched long and hard for the softest sheepskin in the world. So without further ado…
This all natural, ethically sourced Merino sheepskin comes from the Patagonia mountains and goes through a complex two-month tanning process to give the hide an incredibly silky, soft feel. Each one is crafted in a small Argentinian tannery and has been hand-selected to be the perfect size for adding a bit of warmth to our iconic Palermo Butterfly Chairs.
From start-to-finish, this sheepskin throw is made in a fair-trade environment. Each one is crafted from ethically-sourced sheepskin, which are all by-products of the local meat industry.