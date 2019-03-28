Taking advantage of a centuries-old Bohemian tradition, the Brokis Shadow Medium Pendant showcases the versatility of handcrafted glass. This thin disc shade was formed from hand-blown layers of molten glass which joins seamlessly with the solid wood neck. Innovative yet natural, the hidden LED light source lies within the wood, capturing the reflective qualities of the artisanal glass in a warm manner.

Based in the Czech Republic, Brokis builds on the age-old art of Bohemian glassblowing, producing exclusive lines of artisanal lighting and decorative objects with a focus on superior quality and design. Designed by acclaimed Czech and international artists, the fusion of a two-hundred year tradition with an avant-garde approach to lighting instills a distinctive character in all Brokis products.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens