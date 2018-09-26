Paolo Rizzatto's large-scale planters, called New Pots (2002), bring modern design to the garden. Made from roto-molded, recyclable polyethylene that is weather and UV resistant – and sub-zero temperature tolerant – New Pots are an eye-catching and functional design statement for a patio, public space or retail display. Because of their light, manageable weight, these commercial-quality planters are ideal for urban balconies that must adhere to weight capacity regulations. Made in Italy.