Serge Mouille Three-Arm Floor Lamp

French designer Serge Mouille originally created his Three-Arm Floor Lamp in 1952 for a customer who requested a large light for his clients with large rooms in South America. He believed that the Italian models of the day had become too complicated, and he aimed to design something that was refined and unobtrusive. The result is an angular, almost insect-like design that includes three arms that can be rotated in various directions for well-directed light. Today, the shades are still produced with the original molds, proportions, materials, and techniques as what was used in the 1950s. Made in France, the light’s arms are joined to the diffusers while the lacquered aluminum and steel frame features brass ball joints. Mouille’s design is also available in ceiling, wall, and desk versions.

Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach