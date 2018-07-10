Serge Mouille One-Arm Floor Lamp

Serge Mouille designed his angular, insect-like lights as "a reaction to the Italian models that were beginning to invade the market in 1950," which he criticized for being "too complicated." One-Arm Floor Lamp (1953) is a less-imposing interpretation of his original Three-Arm Floor Lamp and maintains the original's kinetic, sculptural aesthetic. All of his lighting solutions feature Mouille's hallmark signatures as a designer: the way the arms are joined to the diffusers, the washer and six-sided screw hardware, the form of the reflectors, and the refined lines of the steel tubing.

Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach