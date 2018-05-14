Such a timeless design, beautifully woven and ready to add a dash of classic American style wherever it may roam. To capture just the right kind of stripes – not to mention the remarkable feel of the fabric itself – we worked with one of our favorite mills in Maine, long renowned for the artistry of their textiles. The nautical white-and-blue will keep this in your rotation for many seasons to come.

Photo courtesy of Serena & Lily