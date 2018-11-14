Terrazzo is back, and it’s better than ever in this striking black hue. Featuring clean, minimal lines, this piece lets the artful mix of granite, marble, and quartz take center stage.



This pot was designed by ZAKKIA for The Citizenry. Handcrafted by master artisans in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, each vase is made exclusively in a fair trade environment from start-to-finish.

Note: This pot is waterproof, perfect for styling florals and greenery. Since there is no drainage hole, we recommend adding a base layer of pebbles if using for potted plants.